Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.75.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$97.83 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.53.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$222,525. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total transaction of C$30,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,229 shares in the company, valued at C$19,216,298.61. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,525. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

