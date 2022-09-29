TOWER Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $44.68 million and $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOWER’s official website is www.crazydefenseheroes.com.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

