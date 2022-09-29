Townsend & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 37,960 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

VZ opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.