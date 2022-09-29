TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Down 1.4%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTXGet Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 1,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 244.91, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 2,565,546 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

