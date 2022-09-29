TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Down 1.4%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 1,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 244.91, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 2,565,546 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

