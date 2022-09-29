Trabzonspor Fan Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $990,997.00 (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00008065 BTC on major exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $990,997.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trabzonspor Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

