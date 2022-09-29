Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.81 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Tranchess has a market cap of $87.00 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tranchess

Tranchess’ launch date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

