TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

