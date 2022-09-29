TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
