TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.47. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.11 and a 12-month high of C$19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.