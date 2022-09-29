Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 273,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,510,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Transocean by 6.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Transocean by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.