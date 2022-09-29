Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.