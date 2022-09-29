TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58,077.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $58,077.00 and $135,816.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE launched on August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,136,931 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAVA.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAVA.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

