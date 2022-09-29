TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Down 1.8%

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 93,902 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after acquiring an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 360,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

