Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $613.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.67. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

