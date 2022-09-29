Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $11.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after buying an additional 286,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

