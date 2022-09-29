Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tronox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

TROX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Tronox by 6.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

