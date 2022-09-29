TrueUSD One Day Volume Reaches $150.62 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $879.29 million and approximately $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 878,876,617 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
