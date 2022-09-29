Trustpad (TPAD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.50 Million

Trustpad (TPAD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Trustpad has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trustpad coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trustpad has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trustpad Profile

TPAD is a coin. Its launch date was April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trustpad

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trustpad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

