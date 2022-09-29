Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) & Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Head-To-Head Survey

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.39%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Tuniu.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Tuniu $66.90 million 1.28 -$19.07 million ($0.27) -2.45

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Tuniu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Volatility and Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85% Tuniu -87.10% -11.77% -6.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Tuniu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

