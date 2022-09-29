Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $33.86

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $35.77. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 4,392 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.