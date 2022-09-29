Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

TWO stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Two Harbors Investment shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

