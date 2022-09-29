Tycoon Market Cap Hits $312,430.46 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Tycoon has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a total market cap of $312,430.46 and approximately $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/TycoonTrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

