Ubiq Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,223.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00276011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00141950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00763623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00599200 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,474,863 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

