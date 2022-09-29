UGAS (UGAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $90,131.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. UGAS has a total market cap of $192,435.20 and approximately $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

