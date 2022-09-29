UltimoGG Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. UltimoGG has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltimoGG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UltimoGG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official website is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltimoGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltimoGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UltimoGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltimoGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.