Umbria Network (UMBR) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Umbria Network has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbria Network coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umbria Network has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Umbria Network Coin Profile

Umbria Network’s launch date was April 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,529,565 coins. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/UmbriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umbria Network’s official website is umbria.network. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @NetworkUmbria and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umbria Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria is a decentralised protocol (Defi) on Ethereum that enables the creation of tokenised money markets. These money markets will enable users to accrue interest.”

