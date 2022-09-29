Unibright Price Tops $0.14 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Unibright has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $202,315.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems.UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.