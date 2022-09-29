UniDex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One UniDex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular exchanges. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniDex has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

