Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,152.31 ($50.17).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,091 ($49.43) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,968.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,736.15. The company has a market capitalization of £104.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,053.03.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.