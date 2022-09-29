Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,152.31 ($50.17).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,064 ($49.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £103.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,053.03. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,968.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,736.15.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.