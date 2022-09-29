Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,152.31 ($50.17).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,065 ($49.12) on Monday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a market cap of £103.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,053.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,968.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,736.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

