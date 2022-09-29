Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.93 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.