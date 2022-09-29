UNION Protocol Governance Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,152.00 (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $396,207.00 and approximately $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token launched on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

