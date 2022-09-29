Unipilot Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Unipilot has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unipilot coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unipilot has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unipilot Coin Profile

Unipilot’s launch date was July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. The official website for Unipilot is unipilot.io. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unipilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unipilot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unipilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

