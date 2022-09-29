Unit Protocol Duck Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.32 Million (DUCK)

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $30,581.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00277147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017098 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004117 BTC.

About Unit Protocol Duck

Unit Protocol Duck is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unit Protocol Duck’s official message board is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unit Protocol Duck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unit Protocol Duck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unit Protocol Duck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

