Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 839 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,075.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,097.83. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 620.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

