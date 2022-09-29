Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.27).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Unite Group Price Performance
Shares of UTG opened at GBX 839 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,075.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,097.83. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 620.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Unite Group Cuts Dividend
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
See Also
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.