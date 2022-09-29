United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.5 %

UNFI opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 981.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

