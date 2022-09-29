United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.
United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.5 %
UNFI opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 981.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.