United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $54.55 on Thursday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.