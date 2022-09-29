United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:X opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 275,688 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 147,015 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

