UnitedCrowd Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. UnitedCrowd has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UnitedCrowd Profile

UnitedCrowd was first traded on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UnitedCrowd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnitedCrowd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnitedCrowd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

