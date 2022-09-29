Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.24

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.24 and last traded at $89.92, with a volume of 8364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.98.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

