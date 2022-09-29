UniWorld Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. UniWorld has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $99,024.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniWorld has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniWorld Profile

UniWorld (UNW) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io.

UniWorld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

