Unizen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $239,586.00 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Unizen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $61.80 million and approximately $239,586.00 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unizen alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was December 11th, 2020. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 coins. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.