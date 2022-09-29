UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $458,951.18 and approximately $90,533.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols.The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions.”

