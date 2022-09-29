UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s launch date was March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnMarshal’s official website is unmarshal.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

