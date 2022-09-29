Upfire Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,408.00 (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Upfire has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Upfire has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $23,408.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfire coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Upfire

Upfire’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,563,968 coins. Upfire’s official website is upfire.com. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Upfire

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire is a peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed file-transferring platform designed at its core to enhance the file-sharing protocol by incentivizing seeders. By encrypting communications on the blockchain and allowing nodes to communicate directly, Upfire can function as a fully-decentralized exchange for file transactions – allowing users to download or seed their files while earning BNB in the process.”

