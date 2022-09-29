Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $405.02 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $10.13 or 0.00052570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $405.02 million and $318,990.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

