Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

UE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132,069 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

