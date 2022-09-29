UREEQA Price Hits $0.0196 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA launched on March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. UREEQA’s official website is ureeqa.com.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

