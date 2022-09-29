Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $665.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $108,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.