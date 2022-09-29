USDEX (USDEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $400,439.22

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDEX has a market cap of $400,439.22 and $47,550.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDEX has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.85 or 1.00062229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00057991 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00078729 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX (USDEX) is a coin. USDEX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

